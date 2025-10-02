‘Issue Kunbi certificates, provide agriculture job status and monthly salary to farmers’: Jarange-Patil to Maha govt

Beed, Oct 2 Pro-Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Thursday said that the government must enforce the government resolution (GR) issued on September 2 and start issuing Kunbi certificates to Maratha community members at the taluka levels before it's too late.

“If not, we'll take tough decisions - peacefully, but firmly,” he announced at the rally organised on the occasion of Dussehra at Narayan Gad.

He expressed satisfaction over the GR for Maratha reservation, stating it's a fulfilment of his dream. He urged the society to remain calm and united. He, however, strongly criticised delays, claiming the GR was "useless without action" and accused "some scholars" of being "crazy" for opposing it out of fear.

He demanded verifiable OBC heritage certificates for all eligible Marathas, not just a token 10 per cent separate quota. He cautioned those trying to undermine the Maratha community, saying, "Don't provoke us. We'll take strong action if needed."

He further demanded that agriculture be given job status and that farmers with land below 10 acres should be paid a monthly salary of Rs 10,000.

“Agriculture should be given the status of a job. Those who do farming on less than 10 acres of land should start getting a salary of Rs 10,000 per month. If this salary is given, unemployed children will at least work in the fields. Children will get used to doing agricultural work. They will start working in the fields because of the salary,” he noted.

Jarange Patil asked, “Who wants a job in agriculture worth Rs 10,000?” Many of the attendees responded by raising their hands. While making these various demands for the farmers, he also appealed to the farmers not to sell their farms.

Commenting on the damage caused due to devastating rains and floods in the state, Jarange-Patil demanded that the government should immediately declare a wet drought, provide an assistance of Rs 70,000 per hectare to farmers and announce a complete loan waiver for farmers.

“Farming along the river banks has been washed away, the government should assist Rs 1.30 lakh per hectare to such farmers. Many farmers committed suicide in the last 20 years, so the government should provide jobs to the families of such farmers and also provide guaranteed prices for crops,” he said.

“If the farmers' demands are not accepted by Diwali, the Zilla Parishad and Municipal Council elections will not be held. We will not allow ballot papers to be placed in villages and also not allow the election date to be announced without declaring a wet drought, without debt waiver, without 100 per cent compensation for losses, and without providing crop insurance,” he warned.

He said that if the poll dates are announced without meeting his demands, the ministers will not be allowed to hold meetings in Maharashtra.

“I am a short-term guest in this world; I can't say much. Even in poor health. I'm willing to give my life for the community. I've not come for personal gain but to fight for the rights of the Maratha community. My body is not cooperating, but my spirit remains strong,” he said.

He emphasised the need for Marathas to become administrators and rulers, stating that if they dominate the administration, leaders will bow down to them.

He stressed unity within the community, asking them not to blame OBCs for their struggles and to work together.

