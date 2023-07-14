J-K DGP, other officials review security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra at base camp

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 : The Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Friday visited Base Camp yatri niwas Bhagwati Nagar Jammu to review the security arrangements and other facilities for the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra.

The DGP interacted with both the pilgrims and officers during his inspection, the official statement issued by the police media centre said.

During the visit, the DGP inspected the security methods and mechanisms implemented to ensure the safety of the yatris at the camp.

He was briefed by the officers about the deployment plans and management of boarding and lodging of yatris besides security arrangements in and around the camp.

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining close vigilance at the base camp and its surroundings, the DGP emphasised that the instructions regarding the movement of yatra convoys and timing schedule should be strictly adhered to. He also assessed the traffic management measures at the camp.

The DGP stressed upon the officers to ensure strict compliance of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and instructions conveyed for the security of yatris.

He said, “Security measures should be implemented efficiently and security of all the vital points of the camp should be reviewed randomly and officers and officials be directed to take required measures found necessary.”

He also interacted with the pilgrims and enquired about the facilities and arrangements available. The pilgrims expressed their satisfaction with the overall arrangement.

The DGP during the interaction with officers also reviewed the services provided for smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage of yatris.

SSP Jammu Chandan Kholi, SSP Security Jammu Shemsher Hussain, SSP Traffic Jammu Faisal Qureshi, SP North Jammu Kulbir Handa, and other gazetted officers of Police were present on the occasion.

Notably, the annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 1. The 62-day pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, which is an abode of Lord Shiva, will culminate on August 31.

