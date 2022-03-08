J-K: Lashkar-e-Taiba associate held in Baramulla

The Security forces have arrested a terrorist associate affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered one AK 56 riffle along with magazine and 30 live rounds.

"On the basis of specific information received on Monday, Sopore police along with 32 Rashtriya Rifles and 92 Battalion CRPF launched a joint Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) in Nadihal area of subdivision Rafiabad," reads the official statement.

During the search operation, Firdous Ahmad Wani resident of Check Seri Pattan was apprehended and on his personal search, one AK 56 along with magazine and 30 live rounds were recovered.

Sopore Police arrested the associate and a case has been registered under Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered in Panzalla Police Station.

( With inputs from ANI )

