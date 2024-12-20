Jaipur Tragedy: Five Dead, 24 Injured in Collision Between LPG and CNG Trucks Near Petrol Pump on Ajmer Road; 40 Vehicles Catch Fire (Watch Video)

At least five were killed, and more than 20 were injured in a severe collision that occurred between LPG (Liquefied petroleum gas) and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) trucks near an Ajmer Road petrol pump in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Friday morning, December 20.

According to the information, several vehicles caught fire after a truck ramps into vehicles, resulting in the tragic death of five people who were burned alive. Police and administration teams are working to control the fire.

Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Accident

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | 4 dead and several injured in a major accident and fire incident in the Bhankrota area.



A fire broke out due to the collision of many vehicles one after the other. Efforts are being made to douse the fire. pic.twitter.com/3WHwok5u8W — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2024

It is reported that 23 to 24 people have suffered serious burn injuries in the accident. They have been taken to Sawai Man Singh Hospital for treatment. Around 40 vehicles caught the fire, said Jaipur DM Jitendra Soni.

"Fire brigade and ambulances have reached the spot. The relief work is underway. The fire has been doused off and only 1-2 vehicles are left. Around 23-24 people have been injured in the incident," Jaipur DM said further.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visited Sawai Man Singh Hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) he express anguished to death of the people int the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway tragedy. "As soon as the information about the incident was received, I went to SMS Hospital and directed the doctors to provide immediate necessary medical facilities and take proper care of the injured. Rescue work by the administration is continuing," CM added.

जयपुर-अजमेर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर गैस टैंकर में आग लगने की घटना में नागरिकों के हताहत होने का दुःखद समाचार सुनकर मन अत्यंत व्यथित है।



घटना की सूचना मिलते ही एसएमएस अस्पताल जाकर चिकित्सकों को तत्काल आवश्यक चिकित्सा सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने एवं घायलों की समुचित देखभाल हेतु निर्देशित… pic.twitter.com/bIpNI7xT7y — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) December 20, 2024

"The local administration and emergency services are working with full readiness. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place in his supreme abode, give the bereaved families strength to bear this immense loss and provide speedy recovery to the injured," Sharma said in a social media post.