Jaya Kishori, Spiritual Preacher Responds to Criticism Over ₹2 Lakh Dior Bag, Clarifies It’s Not Leather (Watch Video)

Spiritual orator Jaya Kishori, who is a speaker and musical artist known for her engaging storytelling and kathas, has recently faced significant backlash due to a controversy surrounding her carrying a luxury Dior bag valued at approximately ₹2 lakh (around $2,400). The controversy intensified because the bag is made from calfskin leather, a material that is typically avoided by spiritual leaders and saints. Critics highlighted the contradiction between her teachings about simplicity and her choice of luxury goods, questioning her authenticity as a spiritual figure. Now she has given clarification on that.

While talking to ANI, Jaya stated that, "The bag is a customized bag. There is no leather in it, and customized means that you can get it made as per your wish. That is why my name is also written on it. I have never used leather, nor will I ever use it. Those who have come to my 'Katha' know very well that I never say that everything is 'moh maya', don't earn money, or renounce everything. I have not renounced anything, so how can I tell you to do so? I am clear from day one that I am not a saint, sadhu, or sadhvi. I am a normal girl, I live in a normal house, I live with my family... I tell the same thing to the youth that you should work hard, earn money, give yourself a good life, give your family a good life, and fulfill your dreams..."

#WATCH | Kolkata: On the controversy over carrying an expensive handbag, Spiritual orator Jaya Kishori says, "The bag is a customised bag. There is no leather in it and customised means that you can get it made as per your wish. That is why my name is also written on it. I have… pic.twitter.com/TCRlumJ2R4 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2024

Earlier, due to backlash Jaya Kishori reportedly deleted the video showcasing the bag. This incident has sparked discussions about the expectations placed on spiritual leaders regarding their lifestyle choices and material possessions.