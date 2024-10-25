Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Ex-CM Champai Soren Files Nomination as BJP Candidate from Saraikela (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 25, 2024 12:51 PM2024-10-25T12:51:30+5:302024-10-25T12:53:09+5:30

Ranchi, Jharkhand (October 25,2024): Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren filed his nomination papers as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate ...

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Ex-CM Champai Soren Files Nomination as BJP Candidate from Saraikela (Watch Video) | Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Ex-CM Champai Soren Files Nomination as BJP Candidate from Saraikela (Watch Video)

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Ex-CM Champai Soren Files Nomination as BJP Candidate from Saraikela (Watch Video)

Ranchi, Jharkhand (October 25,2024): Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren filed his nomination papers as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the upcoming assembly elections from the Saraikela constituency. 

Open in app
Tags :Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024Champai sorenbjpSaraikela