Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Ex-CM Champai Soren Files Nomination as BJP Candidate from Saraikela (Watch Video)

Ranchi, Jharkhand (October 25,2024): Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren filed his nomination papers as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the upcoming assembly elections from the Saraikela constituency.

