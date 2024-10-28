Jharkhand By-Poll Election 2024: BJP Announces Second List, Gamaliel Hembrom Takes on Hemant Soren in Barhait

Assembly elections on Monday, highlighting a significant face-off by nominating Gamaliel Hembrom to contest from the Barhait constituency against the current Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, who is a prominent leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Gamliyel Hembrom previously contested the Barhait seat in the 2019 Assembly elections under the banner of the All-Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party, securing a modest 2,573 votes. This time, he is expected to garner greater support with the backing of the BJP as they aim to challenge the stronghold of Soren, who has a considerable influence in the region.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in two phases, with polling dates set for November 13 and November 20, 2024. This two-phase approach is intended to ensure smooth and secure voting across the state. Following the polling, the vote counting is scheduled for November 23, which will determine the state's next government and potentially bring a shift in Jharkhand's political landscape, especially if the BJP succeeds in winning against Soren in Barhait.

The BJP's decision to field Hembrom highlights its strategy to challenge incumbents in key constituencies as it seeks to increase its influence in the state assembly and counter the JMM-led alliance's governance in Jharkhand.