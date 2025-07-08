Jharkhand Shocker: School Teacher Accused of Raping 9-Year-Old Girl, Three Arrested

Jharkhand: A shocking incident of crime has came to light from Simdega district where a school teacher allegedly raped a nine year old student. The accused govt teacher and two others have been arrested in this case. This incident took place on June 27 in village under Kurdeg police station limits. After the incident absconded teacher tried to stop the family through the local panchayat from filing the FIR.

As per the PTI reports, Apart from the accused teacher, two others who held a village panchayat meeting to hide the incident are in custody.

Also Read: Delhi Crime: 22-Year-Old Woman, Girl Found Murdered Inside House in Majnu Ka Tila; Murder Suspect Absconding

After learning that influential individuals were preventing the victim's family from filing a police report, our officers encouraged them to lodge an FIR, the SP stated.All three suspects were jailed on Monday, he added.A police official reported that the victim underwent a medical examination on July 7.The teacher allegedly took the girl to a culvert in their village to commit the crime, he said..