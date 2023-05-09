Karnataka Polls: Stopped from reciting Hanuman Chalisa in Bengaluru, allege VHP members

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 9 : Amid the row over Congress' promise to ban Bajrang Dal in its mfesto for Karnataka elections, Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Tuesday claimed that its members were stopped from reciting Hanuman Chalisa by Election Commission officials in Bengaluru.

Speaking to , a VHP member, Abhishek alleged that he along with other members of the orgsation were stopped from reciting Hanuman Chalisa by a team of the poll body in Bengaluru's Vijaya Nagar today citing the imposition of Section 144 CrPC imposed in the area for the May 10 elections in the State.

"Election Commission officials asked VHP members to stop the 'Hanuman Chalisa' recitation outside a temple in Vijaya Nagar as a gathering of more than five persons is not allowed and warned them of action if they continue their program," they said.

In its Karnataka election mfesto, released last week, the Congress said it will take "decisive action" as per law, including banning orgsations like Bajrang Dal.

Earlier in the month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje along with party leaders and workers recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' in Malleshwaram.

She had said that during its rule in Karnataka, Congress did not build any temple and called it a political drama.

"Congress ruled Karnataka for 60 years. How many temples did they build? We fought for Ram Temple. Their leader Kapil Sibal opposed it...They are not going to do anything in Karnataka. This is just a political drama..," she said earlier in the month.

"The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and orgsations spreading hatred against communities on the grounds of caste and religion," read the Congress mfesto.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Orgsations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," it added.

Notably, this has triggered outrage against the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who earlier said that this "decisive" decision by the party was an attempt to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on Wednesday and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

