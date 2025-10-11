Kerala: Hindu Ezhava leader slams Muslim League, accuses it of religious polarisation

Kochi, Oct 11 In a sharp political intervention, Vellappally Natesan, the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam General Secretary, on Saturday, launched a scathing attack on the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), accusing it of pushing a religious agenda in Kerala.

IUML is the second biggest ally of the Congress-led UDF, while SNDP is the social wing of the powerful Hindu Ezhava community, which is the biggest community in the state.

The Hindu Nair community comes close to the Ezhava community in Kerala.

Speaking at a public event, Vellappally alleged that the Muslim League was seeking to "establish a religious state" and said that political voices questioning Muslim organisations were being silenced.

"The Muslim League is the offspring of India's partition. Their ultimate aim is to establish a religious state in Kerala," he said.

He alleged that the Muslim League didn't even allow the SNDP to set up a small educational centre in Malappuram.

The Muslim League and its affiliates hunted Vellappally.

Turning his attention to the Congress, Vellappally said that the party had lost its relevance and "could not cross the Lakshman Rekha drawn by the Muslim League".

He added that the unchecked dominance of Muslim organisations reflects a broader attempt to shape Kerala's politics along religious lines.

He also charged that the Ezhava community continues to face political discrimination.

"Whoever rises from the Ezhava community is not allowed to grow. Look at what was said about V.S. Achuthanandan, K.R. Gouri Amma, and Pinarayi Vijayan. Achuthanandan was insulted on caste grounds. No one questions Ministers from other communities," he said.

Vellappally also questioned why calls were being raised for the resignation of Kerala Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan and Chief Minister Vijayan, but not for State Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar.

He concluded by saying, "There is a mindset here that doesn't allow Ezhavas to rise. They don't want an Ezhava to rule here. However, Pinarayi Vijayan will return as the Chief Minister as he is destined to win," he said.

