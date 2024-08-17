Kolkata Doctor-Rape Murder Case: IMA's 24-Hour Nationwide Strike Today; Full List of Open and Closed Services

Outrage has surged following the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, leading to widespread calls from the medical community for a major shutdown of hospital services. In response, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the largest organization representing medical staff in India, has announced a nationwide strike set to begin on the morning of Saturday, August 17. This strike is expected to be the largest of its kind in over a decade, resulting in the closure of most hospital departments across the country.

The protests stem from an incident on August 9, in which a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. This horrific event has led to widespread demonstrations and strikes by the medical community across the country.

What’s Open and Closed During Nationwide Doctors' Strike

Strike Details:

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a nationwide strike from 6 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, to 6 a.m. on Sunday, August 18.

Closed Services:

Most hospital departments will be closed during the weekend.

Routine outpatient departments (OPDs) and elective surgeries will be suspended.

Operational Services:

Essential services, including emergency care and critical treatments, will continue as usual.

Casualty services will be available to address urgent medical needs.

Affected Areas:

The strike will impact all areas where modern medicine doctors are employed, including both public and private hospitals.

