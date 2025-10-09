K'taka: Balloon seller girl found dead in Mysuru, rape and murder suspected

Mysuru, Oct 9 In a disturbing incident, the body of a girl selling balloon was found in Karnataka's Mysuru city on Thursday, police officials said.

The police said that the girl's body was found in a nude state, and they suspect that she was first sexually assaulted and then killed.

The police managed to track the movements of the killer through the CCTV footage.

Sources said that the accused has been identified, and a manhunt is underway to arrest him.

The police also noted that the accused had previously been imprisoned for two years and is known to be a drunkard.

The girl's family members suspect that the case involves rape and murder.

The police have also questioned the members of 50 Hakki-Pikki tribal families.

The historic Dusshera festival concluded recently, and the victim had come with her family from the Kalaburagi region in Karnataka to Mysuru to sell balloons.

The police said that the girl's family is one among the 50 Hakki-Pikki tribal families residing near the Doddakere Grounds, in front of Mysuru Palace and opposite the Exhibition Grounds.

The girl's family had been considering moving to another city to sell balloons.

On Wednesday night, the victim had sold balloons at the Chamundeshwari Teppotsava, a religious event, and slept with her parents.

On Thursday morning, the girl's parents could not find her.

After searching, they discovered her body lying in a nude state about 50 metres from their tent.

Further details regarding the incident are yet to emerge.

Earlier, a woman in Karnataka's Bidar has been arrested for killing her six-year-old stepdaughter by pushing her from the terrace of a three-storey building near their residence on August 27.

The incident came to light on September 13, more than two weeks after the crime, when one of the neighbours came across the CCTV footage from the cameras installed near the building.

The accused, identified as Radha Siddhanth, who is in her 20s, made the family believe that the girl accidentally fell from the building and died.

