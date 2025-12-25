K'taka bus tragedy: CM Siddaramaiah, Union Minister Kumaraswamy express grief over loss of lives

Bengaluru, Dec 25 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, and other dignitaries have expressed shock and condoled the deaths of nine people in the bus tragedy in Karnataka's Chitradurga.

CM Siddaramaiah has stated that a thorough investigation will be conducted regarding the incident.

Siddaramaiah said on Thursday, "Hearing the horrifying news of the accident between a lorry and a bus near Chitradurga, in which several passengers were burned alive, was deeply distressing. Tragically, the journey of people travelling to their hometowns during the Christmas holidays ended in such a disaster."

"A thorough investigation into the accident will be conducted to ascertain the cause. I pray for peace for the departed souls and share in the grief of the families who lost their loved ones in the accident," the CM said.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy stated, "I was deeply shocked to learn about the tragic incident in which a private bus met with an accident near Chitradurga, caught fire, and several people horrifically lost their lives. I pray to God that there are no further casualties in this tragedy."

"I pray that God grants eternal peace to those who lost their lives in the accident. I also wish the injured a speedy recovery and hope that the state government takes all necessary steps to ensure their treatment. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased," Kumaraswamy stated.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stated, "I am deeply shocked to learn about the accident near Hiriyur involving a bus travelling from Bengaluru to Gokarna and a truck, in which several people were burnt alive. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish the injured a speedy recovery. I hope such tragedies do not recur."

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, "The shocking news that more than ten people have lost their lives after a private sleeper coach bus caught fire near Chitradurga has caused immense grief. I pray that God grants eternal peace to those who lost their lives in this horrific tragedy and that the injured recover fully at the earliest. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

BJP MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated, "I was deeply saddened to learn that a private bus travelling from Bengaluru to Gokarna met with an accident near Hiriyur in Chitradurga district, resulting in a fire incident in which more than nine passengers were burned alive."

"I urge the state government to announce compensation to the families of the deceased immediately and to take all necessary steps to ensure proper treatment for the injured. I pray that God grants peace to the departed souls and that the injured recover at the earliest," he stated.

In a major tragedy on Christmas Day, at least nine people were burned alive, and 21 others were injured after a sleeper coach bus caught fire following a collision with a truck.

According to the police, the incident occurred when a truck coming from the opposite direction jumped the divider and rammed into the bus after the driver lost control.

Preliminary investigations revealed that eight passengers travelling in the bus are feared dead.

The truck driver also died in the incident. He has been identified as Kuldeep. Several passengers managed to escape from the bus after it caught fire.

IGP (East) B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda said on Thursday that the incident occurred around 2 a.m. A private sleeper coach bus was struck by a container truck travelling in the opposite direction, which crossed the divider and collided with the bus with full force.

"What we suspect is that the truck directly hit the fuel tank of the bus. Following fuel leakage, the bus caught fire and was completely engulfed," he stated.

Some passengers managed to escape from the bus. However, those who were in deep sleep -- eight passengers -- got trapped inside the vehicle.

The container truck driver also died in the incident.

"According to preliminary investigations, a total of nine people were killed, including eight bus passengers and the truck driver," IGP Gowda said.

