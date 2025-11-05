Land acquisition for Parandur airport in Chennai speeds up, Rs 400 crore paid to landowners

Chennai, Nov 5 The land acquisition process for Chennai’s proposed greenfield airport at Parandur in Kancheepuram district has gathered significant momentum, with officials saying that nearly 1,000 acres have already been taken over for the project.

Compensation amounting to about Rs 400 crore has been distributed among landowners so far.

Officials said the drive to acquire the remaining parcels of land is being carried out in a phased and time-bound manner to pave the way for the airport’s development work.

The ambitious Parandur airport, which aims to reduce congestion at Chennai’s existing Meenambakkam facility, requires a total of 5,183 acres spread across 13 villages, including Parandur, Ekanapuram, Nelvoy, Podavur, Akkamapuram, and Valathoor.

The project site falls within the Sriperumbudur and Kundrathur taluks of Kancheepuram district.

District officials noted that the process gathered pace in recent months.

As of September, 441 landowners from 12 villages had voluntarily surrendered around 566 acres, while the first batch of 19 landowners from five villages had formally handed over their holdings as early as July.

"The land transfer process has now entered an accelerated phase, and all necessary steps are being taken to complete it smoothly," a senior revenue official said.

However, the project continues to face opposition from a section of residents who have raised concerns over displacement, environmental impact, and loss of traditional livelihoods.

Villagers from Ekanapuram and nearby hamlets have staged protests and sought alternative locations or enhanced compensation packages.

Several political parties, including actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), have extended support to the protesters, demanding a review of the project alignment.

Despite the resistance, authorities have reiterated that the airport project will proceed as planned, citing its importance for the state’s long-term infrastructure growth and economic development.

Once completed, the Parandur airport is expected to handle up to 100 million passengers annually and serve as a major aviation hub for South India.

Officials said preparatory groundwork for boundary demarcation and initial layout planning would commence once the land acquisition reaches the required threshold.

