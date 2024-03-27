Lok Sabha Election 2024: Samajwadi Party Leader Ruchi Vira Files Nomination From Moradabad Constituency

Ruchi Vira, a leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP), has officially submitted her nomination for the Moradabad constituency in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.



#WATCH | Moradabad, UP: Samajwadi Party leader Ruchi Vira files her nomination from the Moradabad constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.



Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan also filed his nomination yesterday from the same seat. pic.twitter.com/w5Od6d2E44 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

Yesterday, Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan also filed his nomination from the same seat. Meanwhile, the SP, a key member of the 'I.N.D.I.A bloc' in Uttar Pradesh, which contributes 80 MPs to Parliament, has unveiled its seventh list, revealing candidates for 48 seats thus far. Under the seat-sharing agreement in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has been allocated 17 seats, while the Trinamool Congress, led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been granted one seat, namely Bhadohi.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) formed an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh. Within this alliance, the SP secured victory in five seats, while the BSP won 10 seats. However, the RLD did not secure any seats in the election.