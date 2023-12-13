Lok Sabha security breach: Accused’s mother says Neelam was worried over unemployment

On Wednesday, a man and a woman were apprehended by the police for staging a protest outside the Parliament ...

Lok Sabha security breach: Accused’s mother says Neelam was worried over unemployment

On Wednesday, a man and a woman were apprehended by the police for staging a protest outside the Parliament building. The individuals, identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), were detained in the vicinity of Transport Bhawan while carrying cans emitting yellowish smoke. Authorities have reported that a thorough investigation is currently underway.

As per reports, the woman is named Neelam Kaur. Her younger brother told ANI the family had no idea when she went to Delhi. They were under the impression that she went to Hisar for studies.

The younger brother told ANI that Neelam has multiple degrees and she had earlier visited te family 2 days back. Neelam has reportedly done BA, MA, B.Ed, M.Ed, and M.Phil and she has qualified CTET and NET. The brother added that Neelam had also participated in the farmers’ protest.

Neelam’s mother also repeated the statement. She added that Neelam has been worried about being unemployed and had stated earlier that it is better to die than to be jobless. As per reports, Neelam Kaur was preparing for the civil services in Hisar. She hails from Haryana’s Jind.

