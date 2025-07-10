Ludhiana Crime: Woman’s Body Found Dumped Inside Sack Near Crowded Area; 2 Suspects on the Run (Watch Video)

A woman’s body was found packed in a sack that two motorcycle-borne men tried to dump on the roadside near Aarti Chowk on Ferozepur in Ludhiana on Wednesday. The spot is barely 50 metres from a police checkpoint. The body was left on the roadside in full public view and the suspects ran away before they could be caught. The accused were carrying the body, stuffed in the sack, casually on a bike.

The first eyewitness who raised the alarm was Jeevan, a roadside vendor, at the chowk. He was the first to respond to the situation. “As I was busy on my vend, one of my friends told me that two motorcyclists are dumping some sack on the divider, which is emitting foul. I rushed to the spot and asked the suspects why they wanted to dump rotten mangoes on the road. Before we could corner them, they escaped from the scene while leaving their motorcycle behind. Later when we checked the sack, we were shocked to found a woman’s body inside,” he said.

The body has been sent for a postmortem examination and the police are now working to identify and catch the accused. Over a week ago, a person was murdered in Ludhiana and his body was stuffed in a blue drum and thrown in an empty plot. In the case, the police identified the deceased and arrested the suspects. Manoj, alias Raju, was murdered by his friend along with his family members. The body was wrapped in a cloth and tied with a rope. To dispose of the body, the suspects bought a blue drum. Afterwards, the body was put in it and dumped in an empty plot with the help of an e-rickshaw.