Maha govt to return 4,849 acre of fallow lands to farmers

Mumbai, Jan 2 The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday, approved the amendments to section 220 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, paving the way for returning about 4,849 acres of fallow lands to farmers.

These lands were auctioned due to pending government arrears and deposited with the government.

"As per Section 220 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, due to non-payment of tax or similar arrears, such lands are auctioned and deposited with the government as arrears. There is a provision in the law to return such lands to the original account holders if the due amount and interest on it are paid within 12 years. However, there was no provision to return such lands to the original owners after the completion of the 12 years," said the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

With the Cabinet's approval for the amendment to section 220 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, such lands can be returned to the original account holders or their heirs by recovering 25 per cent of the prevailing market value.

The Bill will be introduced in the upcoming Budget session of the State Legislature.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on Thursday directed the administration to use artificial intelligence to ensure that citizens, government officers and staff coming to the Mantralaya get easy access without any hassle and thereby security remains strong.

Chief Minister Fadnavis gave these directives at the meeting which reviewed the present security at the Mantralaya where citizens from every corner of the state throng to Mantralaya to take up their various works with the ministers and the government officials.

Due to this, the number of visitors is increasing day by day putting pressure on the prevailing security staff.

The Chief Minister directed the administration to issue security passes with access to Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhavan, especially during the legislative sessions being held.

He said that the work of Mantralaya to Vidhan Bhavan subway is underway.

Access routes should be provided in this subway for officers and employees going to the Vidhan Bhavan.

He also asked the administration to soon complete the installation of security nets on every floor of the Mantralaya.

The security nets are installed on every floor in the wake of recent instances where visitors jumped from the nearby floor in the net to stage agitation.

He directed that a thorough inspection of the belongings of the visitors should be carried out at the entrance of the Mantralaya.

Care should be taken to ensure that no objectionable item is brought into the Mantralaya.

