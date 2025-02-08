Mallikarjun Kharge on Delhi Election Results 2025: 'Congress Created Atmosphere Against AAP Govt, but Public Didn't Give Us Mandate'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated on Saturday that while the Congress party was successful in creating an atmosphere against the AAP government in Delhi, the public ultimately did not give it the mandate to rule the city.

Acknowledging the public's opinion, Kharge affirmed that Congress will persist in highlighting key issues such as pollution, Yamuna cleaning, electricity, roads, water, and overall development in Delhi, while staying engaged with the public.

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस पार्टी ने जनहित में सत्ता के ख़िलाफ़ माहौल बनाया पर जनता ने हमें उम्मीद के अनुरूप जनादेश नहीं दिया। हम जनमत को स्वीकारते हैं।



कांग्रेस के हर एक नेता और कार्यकर्ता ने एकजुट होकर, विपरीत परिस्थितियों में मेहनत की, पर अभी और कड़ी मेहनत और संघर्ष… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 8, 2025

"In the Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress party created an atmosphere against the government in the public interest, but the public did not give us the mandate as expected. We accept the public opinion. Every Congress leader and worker worked unitedly under adverse circumstances, but more hard work and struggle is still required", Mallikarjun Kharge in a post X.

In the coming days, we will continue to raise the issues of pollution, Yamuna cleaning, electricity, roads, water and development in Delhi and will remain connected with the public, he further said.

The results of the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 are now confirmed, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinching a decisive 48 out of 70 seats. Exit polls conducted on February 5, 2025, had forecasted a BJP win, signaling the party's return to power in the capital after over two decades. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had previously dominated the Delhi political scene by winning 67 seats in 2015 and 62 seats in 2020, faced a setback in this election.