Mamata Banerjee Urges PM Modi and UN to Act on Minority Persecution in Bangladesh

The situation in Bangladesh remains alarming, with minorities, particularly Hindus, facing continued attacks and inhumane treatment. Expressing deep concern over the ongoing crisis, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the Indian Central Government to approach the United Nations (UN) for launching a peace mission in Bangladesh. She has also called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to ensure the safe return of persecuted Indians in the neighboring country.

Chief Minister Banerjee demanded that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar provide clarity on the Central Government's stance regarding the crisis in Bangladesh during the Winter Session of Parliament. She added that if Prime Minister Modi is unable to personally address the matter, the External Affairs Minister should step in and make a statement.

Mamata Calls for UN Intervention

Speaking in the West Bengal Assembly during its first session of the day, Banerjee acknowledged that commenting on bilateral issues is beyond the jurisdiction of a state government within India’s federal structure. However, she emphasized that the current circumstances demand action.

“It is impossible to remain silent in the face of these recent developments and the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. Many people in West Bengal have relatives there, and their accounts of persecution are deeply distressing. Additionally, numerous individuals from Bengal are currently in Bangladesh for work, and their arrests, some reportedly linked to ISKCON, have added to our concerns,” she said.

Banerjee further stated that she has urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to engage with the Bangladeshi authorities on the issue. If necessary, she suggested, the MEA should also consider seeking intervention from the United Nations.

"The Ministry of External Affairs needs to act decisively on this matter, both to address the atrocities and to safeguard Indians abroad," she added.