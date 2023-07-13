Man kills wife, alleged boyfriend in Delhi 

New Delhi, July 13 A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and his neighbour in Delhi's Rohini area on Thursday after he suspected both of being in an illicit relationship, an official said.

Police have detained the accused, identified as Imran.

According to police, a call was received at around 8.10 a.m. regarding the stabbing of a person.

On reaching the spot, it was learned that the injured Sanjeet a.k.a. Ranjeet (22), a resident of Mangolpur Kalan, had already been shifted to BSA Hospital by his family members.

"It was also learnt Sanjeet was stabbed by his neighbour, Imran. In the meantime, another call was received wherein the caller said that he had killed his wife and her boyfriend," said a senior police officer.

"Imran was present along with his unconscious wife. She was shifted to BSA Hospital where she was declared brought dead. It was revealed that the woman was allegedly strangled by her husband Imran with her dupatta," the police officer said.

Subsequently, another information was received from BSA Hospital that Sanjeet has been declared brought dead.

"Initial investigation has revealed that alleged Imran had killed both of them under suspicion that they were in a relationship. The accused has been detained," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor