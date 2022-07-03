MoS Subhas Sarkar visits Tupul landslide site in Manipur

Union Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar who is on a two-day visit to Manipur, visited the Tupul landslide spot in the Noney district on Sunday.

The minister interacted with the rescue operation team working at ground zero and thanked Army Personnel, NDRF and SDRF. He said that the rescue team is working tirelessly and doing every possible effort.

He paid his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in the tragic landslide.During his visit, the MoS Education was accompanied by Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, MP(RS) and Raju Bista, MP Lok Sabha Darjeeling and National General Secretary, BJYM.

He also visited Manipur University and interacted with the Vice-Chancellor and other faculty. The minister also paid his visit to the Govindji Temple, Imphal.

Meanwhile, search operations by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continued for the third consecutive day today in landslide-hit Manipur's Tupul general area to find missing personnel and civilians at the location.

Search for seven Territorial Army personnel and 21 civilians missing amidst the catastrophe is underway. The through-wall radar system and rescue dogs are being deployed to hasten the search operation.

The mortal remains of 23 Territorial Army personnel and 11 civilians have been recovered so far, and 13 Territorial Army personnel and 5 civilians were safely rescued.

Mortal remains of 7 personnel of the Territorial Army were sent to respective home stations by IAF aircraft and an Indian Army helicopter to Kolkata, Bagdogra and Agartala.

The first landslide hit the Noney area of Manipur on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for the protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The North-East Frontier Railway CPRO said the landslide triggered by incessant rains caused damage to the Tupul station building of the ongoing Jiribam - Imphal new line project.

Earlier on Friday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh termed the landslide in Noney district the worst incident in the history of the state.

Chief Minister Singh visited the site to encourage the personnel engaged in rescue operations.

"It is the worst incident in the history of the state. We have lost 81 people's lives of which 18 including a territorial army (personnel) were rescued. Around 55 persons are trapped. It will take 2-3 days to recover all the dead bodies," Singh said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor