MP braces for intense chill; another Orange alert issued for Bundelkhand region

Bhopal, Jan 10 Madhya Pradesh continues to reel under a biting cold wave, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing "another orange alert" for the Bundelkhand region, including districts like Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Panna, and Datia.

The alert warns of persisting severe cold conditions, dense fog, and cold day/severe cold day scenarios for the next 48 hours, prompting residents to take precautions against the icy winds sweeping in from North India.

According to reports, dense fog enveloped the iconic Khajuraho temples in Chhatarpur district, shrouding the historic Chandela-era monuments in a thick white blanket.

A severe cold wave has gripped Chhatarpur district, making it difficult for people to step out of their homes due to the piercing chill and drastically reduced visibility from the dense fog.

In the last 24 hours, the weather stayed dry across all divisions, but cold wave and cold day conditions prevailed in several northern and central districts.

Severe cold day conditions were recorded in Khajuraho (Chhatarpur), Nowgong (Chhatarpur), Prithvipur (Niwari), Datia, and Gwalior, while cold days affected Tikamgarh and Sheopur.

Maximum temperatures remained markedly below normal (by 6.2 degrees Celsius) in Gwalior division and appreciably below normal in Chambal, Rewa, and Sagar divisions.

Minimum temperatures dropped significantly, with Khajuraho recording the state's lowest at 3.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday-Friday night, followed by 3.9 degrees Celsius in Datia, 4 degrees Celsius in Shivpuri, and 5 degrees Celsius in Rajgarh.

Gwalior city recorded 5 degrees Celsius, Bhopal (8 degrees Celsius), Indore (9.4 degrees Celsius), Ujjain (8.3 degrees Celsius), and Jabalpur (8.4 degrees Celsius) also felt the chill.

Dense fog blanketed large parts of the state on Saturday morning, affecting Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Shivpuri, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, and others, with moderate fog in Bhopal, Indore, and surrounding areas.

The IMD forecasts similar conditions persisting for the next two days, with cold day alerts for Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur.

Authorities advise residents, especially in vulnerable areas, to stay indoors during peak fog hours, use warm clothing, and avoid unnecessary travel.

