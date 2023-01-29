MP CM Chouhan extends greetings on Narmada Jayanti

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended his greetings on the occassion of Narmada Jayanti to the citizens of the state and the country.

According to the Hindu Calendar, Narmada Jayanti is observed annually on Shukla Paksha Saptami in Magha month. It is believed that the Narmada river originates from Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh on this day. The devotees worship Narmada river on the occasion and it brings peace and prosperity to their lives.

CM Chouhan in a video message for the same along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president V D Sharma. In the video released on Saturday, Chouhan said, "Today is the birth anniversary of Maa Narmada. Hearty congratulations to all the citizens of Madhya Pradesh and the country on this occasion."

"On this occasion, we only pray that Maa Narmada keep showering your blessings on Madhya Pradesh. Because of the Narmada river, the farms of the state are being irrigated and the farmers have filled the food grains in the state. Because of you (Narmada), we are getting drinking water, we are getting electricity and now we will also be going to generate electricity by laying solar panels on the surface of your water," the CM said.

"Madhya Pradesh is there because of you, I pray that may your blessings and grace continue," CM Chouhan added.

The Narmada Jayanti is celebrated by the people of the state and they believe that they get rid of sins and wrongdoings by taking a holy dip on the occasion. The devotees will also be blessed with happiness and prosperity in their life. The banks of the river Narmada are decorated with lights and flowers on this auspicious occasion.

Besides, the Chief Minister will participate in various programs being organised across the state on the occasion. He will also perform Aarti of Narmada River at Budni Ghat in Sehore district on Saturday evening.

( With inputs from ANI )

