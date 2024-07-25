MP CM thanks Centre for allocating Rs 14,738 cr for railways in state

Bhopal, July 25 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed his gratitude to the Union government for allocating Rs 14,738 crore to enhance railway facilities in the state.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday said that more than 80 railway stations in Western Central Railway (Zone) are currently underway, for which, the Union government has already sanctioned an amount of Rs 81,000 crore.

These railway stations are being developed under the Centre's scheme 'Amrit station'. Besides these, around 1,062 flyovers and roads under bridges have been constructed in the past 10 years.

"The recent budget includes a provision of Rs 14,738 crore specifically for the enhancement of railway facilities in the state. This substantial investment will benefit the citizens by providing new railway amenities and improved railway stations. It is the commitment of PM Modi for the people of Madhya Pradesh," CM Yadav said.

The Chief Minister also added that Madhya Pradesh used to receive around Rs 632 crore between 2009 and 2014, which has been increased to Rs 14,738 crore in the Union Budget 2024-25.

Madhya Pradesh has witnessed growth in the development of railway infrastructure, including new railway stations and train connectivity, in the past 10 years, CM Yadav said.

Madhya Pradesh has so far got four Vande Bharat Express trains, operating between the major cities -- Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa and also from Bhopal to New Delhi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 in Parliament on Tuesday.

For the Financial Year 2024-25, the Union government has allocated a record capital expenditure of Rs 2,62,200 crore for the Railways sector, with gross budgetary support amounting to Rs 2,52,200 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor