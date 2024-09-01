MUDA Scam: “We Fought Politically and Now Legally Against the Governor’s Decision, Says G.Parameshwara

We fought politically and now legally against the Governor's decision to allow prosecution against the Chief Minister. The matter will come up for hearing in the state high court tomorrow. "Let's see what the court's decision will be," stated K’taka Home Minister Dr. G.Parameshwara while speaking to the media in Bengaluru.

He said that he would meet the President if he insists on seeking justice in the matter of permission given by the Governor for prosecution against CM.

Despite the legal battle, the Congress party protested against the governor's decision all over the state. Congress leaders, MPs, MLAs, and Ministers will march from Vidhansouda to Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor tomorrow and ask him to review the permission given for the prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He said the Governor’s decision was wrong and would file an appeal if required, the Minister added.

It is to be noted that during the President's visit, the Governor hastily sanctioned the prosecution against the CM. It also proposes pending prosecution against Union Minister Kumaraswamy, and former ministers Janardhana Reddy, Sasikala Jolla, Nirani. This matter was also brought to the court's attention by Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the chief minister's lawyer. Let's see what the court's decision will be. We all have faith and trust in the court, the Minister said. In the end, Parameshwara said, “We will take further action after looking at the decision of the court regarding former CM BS Yediyurappa’s POCSO Case.”