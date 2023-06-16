Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society renamed as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society

New Delhi [India], June 16 : The Centre has decided to rename Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) as Prime Ministers' Museum and Society on Friday.

The special meeting was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who is the Vice-President of the Society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mooted the idea of setting up a museum dedicated to all the Prime Ministers of India on Teen Murti Premises, New Delhi in 2016.

The Executive Council, NMML in its 162nd meeting held on November 25, 2016, approved the construction of the Museum of all Prime Ministers in the Teen Murti Estate.

The project was completed and the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was opened to the public on April 21, 2022.

The Executive Council subsequently felt that the name of the Institution should reflect the present activities which now also include a Sangrahalaya depicting the collective journey of democracy in Independent India and highlighting the contribution of each Prime Minister in nation-building, the Ministry of Culture stated.

The Museum is a seamless blend which begins at the renovated and refurbished Nehru Museum building, now completely updated with technologically advanced displays on the life and contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Housed in a new building the museum then goes on to tell the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-round progress of the country. Thus, it recognizes all the Prime Ministers, thereby democratizing the institutional memory," the release said.

Chairman, Executive Council, Nripendra Misra in his welcome address explained the need for a change in name by emphasizing that the Prime Ministers' Museum expresses the nation's deep commitment to democracy and so the name of the institution should reflect its new form.

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Vice-President of the Society in his address welcomed the proposal for change in name since in its new form the institution exhibits the contributions of all prime ministers from Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi and their responses to various challenges faced by them, the release read.

Describing Prime Ministers as an institution and comparing the journey of various prime ministers to the varied colours of a rainbow, Rajnath Singh emphasized that all the colours of a rainbow have to be proportionately represented in order to make it beautiful.

Thus the resolution has given a new name, and respect to all our previous prime ministers and is democratic in content, the release stated.

