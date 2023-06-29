New Delhi: Doctor arrested for raping nurse, investigation underway
By ANI | Published: June 29, 2023 07:19 PM2023-06-29T19:19:54+5:302023-06-29T19:20:02+5:30
New Delhi [India], June 29 : A doctor was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a nurse who used ...
New Delhi [India], June 29 : A doctor was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a nurse who used to work with him in a nursing home.
The Delhi police said, "On June 13, an FIR was lodged at the police station by the 34-year-old victim".
"The victim reported that she used to work as a nurse at a nursing home with the doctor. In August 2021, the doctor allegedly raped her and made a nude video of hers. Reportedly, he also took Rs 7 lakh from her," added the police.
The police also stated that the victim was married 15 years ago and is now separated from her husband. She has 2 daughters.
The doctor was apprehended from the Faizabad district. He was arrested 2 days after the complaint was filed. The nursing home was shut down some time back, according to the police.
Further investigation is on.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app