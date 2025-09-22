New GST Reforms: CTI Launches Poster Campaign in Delhi Markets Raising Awareness About Rate Cuts (Watch Video)

Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal launched a poster campaign with an aim of raising awareness about the new GST rate cuts taking effect today. The CTI members put up posters explaining the new GST norms in Delhi markets today. Crijesh Goyal said that they want the businessmen and the consumers to be aware of these new norms and buy or sell products accordingly. He said, “The GST reform has been implemented since 22nd September. So, how can the common people, the consumers, get the benefit of new ways? We have made posters of different items, in which people can get to know that the GST on which items has been reduced from 28% to 18% and from 18% to 5%, and from 18% to 0%.”

Further speaking about the campaign, he said, “So, we will put up such posters in 100 markets in Delhi. Our aim is that the businessmen should be aware so that they can give complete relief to the common people, the consumers.”

VIDEO | Delhi: Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal launched a poster campaign to raise awareness about the new GST rate cuts taking effect today. He said, “We are creating awareness about the new GST reform and will put up 100 posters across markets in… pic.twitter.com/JWpqaI6ZZA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 22, 2025

India has officially introduced its restructured Goods and Services Tax system, popularly referred to as the next-generation GST or “GST Bachat Utsav,” from Monday. The comprehensive reform marks one of the biggest overhauls since the tax regime was first implemented, cutting down rates on nearly 370 products that include essential commodities, consumer goods, and lifesaving medicines. According to the government, the aim of this reform is not just simplification of the tax structure but also to bring direct relief to households by making daily necessities more affordable. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained that the new system is expected to inject around ₹2 lakh crore into the economy, largely by boosting consumer spending and improving disposable income for the middle class and common citizens.

Also Read: Rajnath Singh and Abdeltif Loudiyi Sign MoU on Defence Cooperation; Focus on Counter-Terrorism, Cyber Security, and Maritime Safety (Watch Video)

A key highlight of the revamped GST structure is the move to bring over 50 everyday food products into the zero-tax slab. Popular items such as UHT milk, pre-packaged paneer, khakhras, chapatis, and parathas will no longer attract GST, giving direct relief to consumers across the country. In the healthcare sector, the government has exempted 33 critical medicines and therapies, particularly those used for cancer treatment and rare diseases, from any tax liability. At the same time, GST on several other medicines has been reduced from 12% to nil, significantly lowering costs for patients. Medical devices like diagnostic kits and glucometers, which were earlier taxed at higher rates, will now fall under the 5% category, making them more accessible and affordable.

The reforms also extend to the education and stationery sector, where the tax burden on items such as pencils, erasers, notebooks, and maps has been completely eliminated. This move is expected to benefit students and office-goers alike by reducing expenses on everyday supplies. Similarly, a broad category of processed food and consumer staples—including biscuits, butter, condensed milk, jams, ketchup, juices, namkeen, dry fruits, ghee, sausages, and even ice cream—will now be cheaper owing to rate reductions. Dry fruits such as almonds, cashews, pistachios, and dates, which were previously taxed at 12%, will now fall under a 5% GST bracket. Housing too will receive a boost, as cement used in construction has been shifted to the 18% tax slab, down from a steep 28%, providing some relief to home builders and buyers.

Services that are part of everyday urban lifestyles have also been made more affordable under the new GST structure. Personal care services like haircuts and salon treatments, along with fitness-related services such as yoga classes, gyms, and health clubs, will see reduced tax rates. In addition, a surprising yet welcome measure is the inclusion of toiletries under the zero-tax category, meaning items like soaps, shampoos, hair oil, shaving creams, and face creams will now be available without any GST component. On the consumer appliances front, products that were previously considered luxury items—air conditioners, televisions, washing machines, and dishwashers—have moved from the 28% bracket to the more moderate 18%, giving relief to households planning purchases of such items.

However, to balance revenue losses caused by these sweeping rate cuts, the government has decided to restructure the cess system by merging it into the GST base. A 40% levy has been imposed on sin and luxury goods, ensuring that items considered harmful or extravagant continue to generate significant revenue for the exchequer. Cigarettes, bidis, gutka, pan masala, and other tobacco products will remain among the most heavily taxed goods in the country. Similarly, aerated drinks and carbonated beverages, including popular brands such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Fanta, will also face the steep 40% tax rate. Large sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and multipurpose vehicles exceeding 1,200cc for petrol engines or 1,500cc for diesel engines, and measuring over four metres in length, will now be subject to a uniform 40% GST. This replaces the earlier system of a 28% GST combined with an additional 22% cess, streamlining the taxation of high-end vehicles but still keeping them in the most expensive bracket.