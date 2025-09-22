Rajnath Singh and Abdeltif Loudiyi Sign MoU on Defence Cooperation; Focus on Counter-Terrorism, Cyber Security, and Maritime Safety (Watch Video)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently on an official visit to Morocco, where he held talks with Morocco’s Defence Minister Abdeltif Loudiyi in Rabat on September 22. During their meeting, the two leaders explored ways to strengthen the defence systems of both nations and enhance bilateral cooperation. A key highlight of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation, marking a new chapter in strategic ties. According to the defence ministry, the agreement outlines a comprehensive roadmap for collaboration across multiple areas, including counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber defence, peacekeeping efforts, and military medicine. Both countries also agreed to deepen cooperation in training programs and defence industry partnerships, aiming to promote mutual growth and stability. The discussions reflected a shared commitment to bolstering security ties and addressing common challenges, thereby reinforcing India-Morocco relations in the field of defence and strategic affairs.

#WATCH | Morocco: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and Morocco’s Defence Minister Abdeltif Loudiyi signed an MoU on Defence Cooperation in Rabat today.



Both sides agreed on a comprehensive roadmap to boost collaboration in Counter-terrorism, Maritime Security, Cyber Defence,… pic.twitter.com/pyUpj1qhnP — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2025

