New Year: Varanasi welcomes 2022 with Vedic rituals

As a part of the celebrations, on the occasion of New Year, Varanasi welcomed 2022 in a traditional manner with Vedic rituals.

The style of welcoming the new year at Assi Ghat in Varanasi is traditional as well as Vedic. People welcomed the new year by chanting 'Veda Mantras' and performing 'Yagya'.

New rays of the sun were also welcomed in a traditional manner with Vedic rituals and prayers for the welfare of mankind and nature.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an MP from the constituency extended greetings on the first day of 2022 on Saturday and expressed hope that the New Year will bring an abundance of joy and good health to everyone.

"Happy 2022! May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone's lives. May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters," PM Modi tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended new year greetings to the nation early this morning.

( With inputs from ANI )

