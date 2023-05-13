NIA arrests one more in 2021 Naupada fake currency case

New Delhi [India], May 13 : Days after searches at multiple locations in Maharashtra, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) made another arrest in the 2021 Naupada fake currency case, taking the total arrests to three, officials said on Saturday.

The arrest was made on Friday.

"The accused, Md Fayaaz Shikilkar, was taken into custody for possession of 12 sharp-edged swords and other incriminating material linking him to the case relating to the seizure of high-quality fake Indian currency notes (FICN)," NIA said in a statement.

NIA investigations showed that Shikilkar was in touch with D-company, a criminal syndicate led by Dawood Ibrahim, in connection with the fake notes circulation racket.

Two persons, identified as Riyaz and Nasir, also residents of Mumbai, are currently in judicial custody in the case, in which counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 2000 denomination were seized.

The Thane City Police had originally registered a case on November 18, 2021, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The police had chargesheeted the duo in the high-profile case, which was taken over by the NIA and re-registered on February 7, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor