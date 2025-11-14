Nitish Kumar thanks PM Modi as NDA heads for unprecedented victory in Bihar

Patna, Nov 14 Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) President Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the voters of Bihar as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) surged towards a historic mandate in the 2025 Assembly elections.

In a statement issued after the latest trends showed the NDA crossing the 200-seat mark in the 243-member Assembly, Kumar said the people of Bihar had “reaffirmed their faith” in the NDA government.

“In the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2025, the people of the state have expressed their confidence in our government by giving us a massive majority. For this, I bow to all the esteemed voters of the state and express my heartfelt gratitude,” he said.

Thanking Prime Minister Modi for his support, he added, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for the support received from him, while bowing to him.”

Kumar also credited the victory to the unity and coordination within the NDA.

“The NDA alliance has achieved a massive majority in this election by demonstrating complete unity. For this victory, thanks and gratitude are also due to all our alliance partners -- Shri Chirag Paswan ji, Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi ji, and Shri Upendra Kushwaha ji. With the support of all of you, Bihar will progress even further and move towards becoming one of the most developed states in the country.”

He tagged his post to PM Modi, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha.

The JD(U), a key pillar of the NDA in Bihar, has already won 48 seats and is leading in 36 others, taking its tally to 84 seats. The party contested the election in alliance with the BJP and regional partners including HAMS, RLM and LJP(R).

The NDA’s sweeping performance has left the Opposition bloc -- Mahagathbandhan -- struggling, with its tally hovering around 35 seats -- one of its poorest showings so far.

