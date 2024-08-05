NSA Ajit Doval, Military Officials Meet Sheikh Hasina at Hindon Airbase

NSA Ajit Doval, Military Officials Meet Sheikh Hasina at Hindon Airbase

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and senior military officials met with former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Hindon Airbase on Friday evening. Hasina, who resigned earlier in the day, arrived at the base aboard a Bangladesh Air Force C-130 transport aircraft.

The 76-year-old Hasina resigned following violent protests in Bangladesh that resulted in over 300 deaths. The demonstrations, triggered by disputes over government job quotas, forced her to leave Dhaka. She is expected to travel to London soon, where she may seek political asylum, according to several media reports.

At the airbase, Hasina's plane was reported to be parked near the Indian Air Force’s C-17 and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft hangars.

In Dhaka, celebrations and protests erupted following Hasina’s departure. Protesters stormed the Ganabhaban, the prime minister’s residence, and the Parliament building, looting and vandalizing public property. Sudha Sadan, the private residence of Hasina’s family, was set on fire and vandalized. Protesters also targeted the residence of the Chief Justice and the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum, setting both on fire. Additionally, the Dhaka district office of the Awami League was torched.

