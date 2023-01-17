One held for attack on VHP leader in UP

Mahoba, Jan 17 One person has been arrested in connection with the attack on the district president and other office bearers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the Bhatipura area of Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police (SP) said that district president of VHP Manoj Shivhare and other office-bearers were attacked while they were returning after attending a condolence meeting late on Monday evening.

"As soon as the VHP leaders boarded their vehicles, armed criminals ambushed and fired indiscriminately. Though no one was injured in the incident, it led to tension in the city," the SP said.

As the news of the attack on VHP leaders spread, a large number of people gathered at Sadar Kotwali police station. Acting promptly, the police registered a case and arrested one of the accused Rizwan. The case has been lodged against three named and four unidentified accused.

The SP said that raids were conducted on the possible hideouts of the accused throughout the night.

"In the wake of tension prevailing in the city and to maintain law and order situation, heavy police force and PAC have been deployed," the SP added.

