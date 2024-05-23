One more MLA to be given show-cause notice for anti-party activities: AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal

Guwahati, May 23 AIUDF chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday said that once the poll results are out, one more legislator of his party will be slapped with a show-cause notice for engaging in anti-party activities.

Notably, two AIUDF MLAs -- Nizam Uddin Choudhury and Suzam Uddin Laskar -- were already asked for an explanation about their activities during the run-up to Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Ajmal told reporters here: "I have marked one more leader of my party who is also an MLA. We will take disciplinary action against him after June 4. Currently, I am waiting for the Lok Sabha polls results."

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief, however, did not mention the legislator's name but asserted that "nothing could skip his eyes".

The opposition party has been facing turmoil since the Lok Sabha concluded in Assam.

In an audio, Nizam Uddin Choudhury and Suzam Uddin Laskar were heard saying things against the party. Later, both of them were slapped with a show-cause notice.

Ajmal said that he has constituted a committee to look into the episode.

"I would not comment on the matter. Let the committee that has senior leaders of the party take a call on the replies of both MLAs," he said.

AIUDF fielded candidates in three Lok Sabha seats in the state -- Dhubri, Nagaon and Karimganj.

Badruddin Ajmal contested from his bastion Dhubri which he has been representing in the Lok Sabha since 2009.

Meanwhile, it has been alleged that AIUDF candidate Sahabul Islam Choudhury, who contested in the Karimganj Parliamentary constituency, did not get enough support from the party MLAs -- Nizam Uddin Choudhury and Suzam Uddin Laskar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor