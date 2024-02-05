'Only 100-125 Days Remain in Third Term': PM Modi Predicts NDA to Cross 400 Seats in Lok Sabha Elections, BJP Confident of Securing 370 Seats

During a recent address in the 'Motion of Thanks', Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, predicting a resounding victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With just 100-125 days left in the current term, PM Modi outlined his expectations for the electoral outcome and the future trajectory of governance in India.

"The third term of our government is not very far now. Only 100-125 days remain to go," said PM Modi, acknowledging the impending conclusion of the current term. While refraining from delving into specific numerical projections, he confidently asserted his insights into the prevailing sentiment across the nation, foreseeing a decisive mandate for the NDA.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "The third term of our government is not very far now. Only 100-125 days remain to go...I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will definitely get 370 seats...The third term will be… pic.twitter.com/qSuMk8uRXz — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

"I don't go into numbers, but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will definitely get 370 seats," predicted PM Modi in Lok Sabha Polls 2024, reflecting on the anticipated electoral landscape. His statement reflects a strong belief in the widespread support for the NDA's governance agenda and the BJP's leadership.

"The third term will be about taking very big decisions," he asserted, hinting at the government's commitment to driving significant reforms and addressing key challenges facing the nation.

As the countdown to the Lok Sabha elections begins, PM Modi's predictions set the stage for a fiercely contested political landscape marked by competing visions and aspirations for the future of India. With the electorate poised to determine the course of the nation's trajectory, all eyes are set on the unfolding dynamics of Indian democracy in the days ahead.