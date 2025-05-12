‘Pahalgam Tak Paap Ka Ye Ghada Bhar Chuka Tha’: DGMO Rajiv Ghai on Operation Sindoor

Indian Army’s DGMO, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, today highlighted that civilians have increasingly become targets of terrorist attacks in recent years. He said that Pahalgam has witnessed repeated terror strikes since 2014, describing the area as "filled with the sins of terror attacks."

Senior officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force held a joint press conference today, May 12, to share more details about the success of 'Operation Sindoor'. During the briefing, an Army officer also presented evidence of how Pakistani-backed attacks were foiled. Lt Gen Ghai stated, “The nature of terrorist attacks is changing. Civilians, who cannot defend themselves, are increasingly being targeted alongside the military.”

“In 2024, devotees were attacked en route to the Shivkhori temple in Jammu. Then, in April this year, innocent tourists were attacked in Pahalgam. These incidents reflect a dangerous shift in the nature of terrorism. After Shivkhori, their sins came to a head in Pahalgam. We have shared details of what followed since then,” Ghai added.

"In the last few years, the character of terrorist activities have changed. Innocent civilians were being attacked.. 'Pahalgam tak paap ka ye ghada bhar chuka tha'," he added. “India responded with air strikes. We were fully aware that a Pakistani counterattack was likely, so we had reinforced our air defence systems accordingly,” he said.

“We were ready. Our air defence system stood like a wall. We had already made preparations to thwart Pakistani aggression. When determination is high, even the toughest goals bow down before you,” Ghai said further.