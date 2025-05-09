Pakistan Drone Attack in Punjab: Family Injured After Drone Hits Residential Area in Firozpur

Family members have been injured after a one of the Pakistani drones hit a residential area Punjab's Firozpur district on Friday late evening, May 9. The injured people were rushed to hospital for further treatment. Meanwhile, Pakistan attacks seven districts of Punjab as soon as it got dark. the attacked were made in Firozpur, Fazilka, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Pathankot.

SSP Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu told the news agency ANI, "We received information about 3 people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army."

However, the Indian Defence system intercepted several drone attacks from Islamabad in the sky. The sounds of explosions were also heard continuously in the sky. The blackout was also enforced in Jammu, Samba, Punjab Amritsar, Gurudaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Fazilka and Patiala.

An eyewitness in Jammu said, "This started yesterday, initially in Rajouri and Poonch. It began in Poonch, and they caused a lot of damage there. But if they did that much, I can't even describe the state they must be in now. It started here yesterday evening around 8:30 PM. And honestly, what you're seeing now is nothing compared to what happened last night..."

Meanwhile, Pakistan's armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, which were "effectively repulsed", the Indian Army has said.

Earlier on Friday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inspected a review of the national security with the top military leadership and held discussions with top officials. A high alert was sounded in Delhi, and all city government employees' leaves have been cancelled.