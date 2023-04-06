Parliament Budget Session: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, Rajya Sabha till 2 pm

New Delhi [India], April 6 : Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday while the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on the last day of the Budget Session of the Parliament following a protest by Opposition MPs over various issues.

Today is the last day of the Budget Session which has been an absolute washout with the Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Hindenburg report on Ad issue and the BJP demanding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology for his remarks on Savarkar and insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is one of the tallest OBC leaders.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Thursday held a Parliamentary board meeting on Thursday on the occasion of the 44th foundation day of the party.

On Wednesday, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm soon after the Parliament resumed its last leg of the ongoing Budget Session. Some opposition MPs were also seen wearing black clothes in Lok Sabha.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned amid sloganeering by the opposition. The opposition MPs raised slogans on the Ad issue.

On Monday, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned soon after Parliament resumed its last leg of the ongoing Budget Session after a four-day break.

The last leg of the Budget session began on March 13 and has witnessed repeated adjournments.

