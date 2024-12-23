Parliament Scuffle: Injured BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput Discharged From Hospital

BJP Members of Parliament Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were discharged from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) in Delhi on Saturday. Sarangi, 69, from Odisha, and Rajput from Uttar Pradesh were admitted on December 19 after sustaining head injuries during a scuffle at Parliament.

#Breaking: BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were discharged from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) in Delhi pic.twitter.com/bcKWhukjti — IANS (@ians_india) December 23, 2024

A senior doctor at RML confirmed that both MPs’ conditions had improved and they were discharged. They had been kept under observation in the ICU before being moved to a ward.

Sarangi, who has a history of heart issues and a stent in his heart, was bleeding heavily when admitted. Doctors stated that MRI and CT scans did not show any significant injury. Sarangi had a deep cut on his forehead, which required stitches. Rajput also suffered a head injury and briefly lost consciousness. He regained his senses by the time he was brought to the hospital. Dr. Shukla, MS of RML, said Rajput’s blood pressure had spiked following the injury.

The injuries occurred during a scuffle between members of the BJP and the INDIA bloc at Parliament on December 19. Sarangi claimed that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP, causing him to fall onto Sarangi.

BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj have filed a police complaint accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of “physical assault and incitement” during the scuffle. Congress leaders have filed a counter-complaint at the Parliament Street Police Station, alleging BJP leaders misbehaved with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The protests were sparked by BJP MPs’ demonstrations against Congress for allegedly insulting B.R. Ambedkar. Opposition MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, protested separately demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks about Ambedkar. The controversy began during a debate on the Constitution, when Shah remarked, “Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai – Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata.”