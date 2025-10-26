Piyush Goyal to visit Brussels as India-EU trade talks enter crucial phase

New Delhi, Oct 26 As the ongoing India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations enter a crucial stage, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to visit Brussels, Belgium, on October 27-28, the government said on Sunday.

Minister Goyal will hold high-level discussions with Maros Sefcovic, Executive Vice-President and European Commissioner for Trade of the European Union.

Both sides have intensified efforts to conclude a comprehensive, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade agreement at the earliest.

It reflects India's steadfast commitment to deepening engagement with the European Union, one of its largest trading partners, and to advancing an agreement that contributes to resilient supply chains, sustainable growth, and a rules-based global trading system.

"Building on the momentum generated by the 14th round of negotiations held earlier this month, the Minister’s visit aims to provide strategic direction and political impetus to the talks," said the Commerce Ministry in a statement.

According to the ministry, discussions are expected to cover key areas of the proposed FTA, including market access, non-tariff measures, and regulatory cooperation. The visit will also serve to review progress achieved so far and to identify areas requiring further convergence.

Piyush Goyal's engagements in Brussels will include a bilateral meeting with Commissioner Sefcovic, followed by a working dinner, where both leaders are expected to reaffirm the shared ambition to strengthen the India–EU trade and economic partnership.

This visit takes place against the backdrop of the India–EU partnership gaining renewed strategic depth following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this year.

The two leaders had underscored the importance of a future-ready trade relationship that advances prosperity, sustainability, and innovation on both sides.

According to the ministry, the minister's visit to Brussels marks an important step in translating that shared vision into concrete outcomes.

