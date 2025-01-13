PM Modi Attends Lohri Celebrations in Delhi's Naraina (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Lohri celebrations in Naraina on Monday evening, describing the festival as a symbol of renewal and hope. "Lohri has special significance for all people, especially those of North India. It is a symbol of renewal and hope. It is also associated with agriculture and our hard-working farmers," Modi said in a post on X.

Lohri has a special significance for several people, particularly those from Northern India. It symbolises renewal and hope. It is also linked with agriculture and our hardworking farmers.



This evening, I had the opportunity to mark Lohri at a programme in Naraina in Delhi.… pic.twitter.com/WUv6pnQZNP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2025

"This evening, I had the opportunity to mark Lohri at a programme in Naraina in Delhi. People from different walks of life, particularly youngsters and women, took part in the celebrations. Wishing everyone a happy Lohri!" he added.

PM Shri @narendramodi attends Lohri Celebrations at Naraina village in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/DTX3jbxV3s — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 13, 2025

Read Also | PM Modi Attends Sankranti and Pongal Celebrations at Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy's Residence (Watch Video)

Earlier in the day, Modi attended Pongal and Sankranti celebrations at the residence of Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

"Attended Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of my ministerial colleague, Shri G. Kishan Reddy Garu. Also witnessed an excellent cultural programme. People across India celebrate Sankranti and Pongal with great fervour. It is a celebration of gratitude, abundance and renewal, deeply rooted in the agricultural traditions of our culture," Modi said.

"My best wishes for Sankranti and Pongal. Wishing everyone happiness, good health, and a prosperous harvest season ahead," he added.

Actor Chiranjeevi, Union Minister L. Murugan, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also participated in the celebrations.

Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, Magh Bihu, and Uttarayan are among the harvest festivals celebrated across India, showcasing a harmonious relationship with nature. Lohri celebrations also include bonfires, delicious foods, and folk melodies.