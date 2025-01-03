PM Modi's secret escape: How he disguised himself as a Sikh during ‘Emergency’

New Delhi, Jan 3 Addressing a rally in Delhi on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared details about his secret stay in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar during the Emergency.

He recalled: "When the Emergency was declared, the nation was fighting against the autocratic rule of Indira Gandhi, and the struggle against the Emergency was ongoing. During this time, my friends were part of the Bhumigat Andolan (underground movement), and Ashok Vihar was the place where I stayed."

Before becoming one of the most prominent faces in Indian politics, Narendra Modi spent years working as a pracharak (campaigner) for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), engaging in social work across the country.

Vijay Rajpal, a resident of Ashok Vihar in Delhi, shared his early experiences, particularly his conversations with Narendra Modi during the 1975 Emergency.

"I first met Narendra Modi in 1973 at the RSS office in Ahmedabad. After that, we began to have regular conversations, often over the phone, and exchanged letters," recalls Vijay Rajpal.

When the Emergency was declared in the country, the bond between Rajpal and PM Modi grew even stronger.

Rajpal reminisces: "One day, I received a call from Modi ji, and he asked, 'Can I stay at your house?' I immediately said that he could come anytime. We considered him a part of our family. He stayed with us without any demands, and despite being Gujarati, he happily ate our Punjabi food as if he were a part of our family."

At that time, the Gujarat Police were actively searching for Narendra Modi.

His photo, along with those of other 'wanted' individuals, was displayed in cinemas across Gujarat during the Emergency.

As the police began their search, he found himself at a critical juncture. He needed to continue his activities secretly, just like many RSS workers across the country.

Rajpal explains the unique measure they took to ensure PM Modi's safety in Delhi.

"At that time, Modi ji had grown a light beard, and he wore pants and a short-sleeved white shirt. He decided to adopt the guise of a Sikh, which seemed to be less risky than other options. Modi ji asked me, 'How will we do this?' We went to Chandni Chowk, where we bought cloth for a turban from a shop near Motilal Cinema. Then we took him to a place in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi, where a friend of my uncle, a Sikh, tied the turban for Modi ji. Since then, he wore the turban regularly (in those days)."

The operation was underway.

"Modi ji traveled with me from Delhi to Surat by deluxe train, disguised as a Sikh. I advised him to speak less, as talking too much could reveal his true identity. Since he didn't know much Punjabi, he travelled quietly, and we managed to avoid detection," Rajpal recalls.

"Modi ji's patience and his determination during that difficult time were remarkable. He was ready to make any sacrifice for the country, and even then, I could sense his leadership qualities. His ability to understand the situation under pressure and work strategically sets him apart from others," Rajpal adds.

This revelation from Prime Minister Modi highlights the resilience and strategic thinking that defined his early years in the underground movement during the Emergency, a period that significantly shaped his future in Indian politics.

