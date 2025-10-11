Police, KMC launch drive against unauthorised rooftop restaurants in Kolkata after Durga Puja

Kolkata, Oct 11 The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the Kolkata Police will jointly conduct surprise inspections of rooftop restaurants across the city that allegedly operated without requisite civic permission and supervision during the recent festive season, a KMC official confirmed on Saturday.

A senior KMC official said that the joint enforcement drive aims to identify and take "strict action" against establishments that flouted the regulations.

"The licensing department’s information shows that only 21 out of 83 rooftop restaurants had applied online to open. But there are reports that others also opened without paying a bond and bypassing the rules. Strict action will be taken against such restaurants," the official said.

According to the official, the KMC allowed rooftop restaurants to open during the festive season on humanitarian grounds, so that they would not suffer financial losses during Durga Puja.

The joint action follows a major fire that broke out at a rooftop restaurant in the Mechua market area in April this year, killing 14 people. Following the tragedy, the KMC had imposed stringent restrictions on the operation of all commercial rooftop establishments, including hotels and restaurants in Kolkata.

As a relief measure to ensure that businesses do not suffer during the Durga Puja festival, the civic body has permitted certain rooftop restaurants to operate for three months, after they submitted a bond with the fire department, the police, and the KMC.

In a bid to streamline the process, the KMC opened a separate counter in its licence department. Out of the 83 rooftop restaurants in Kolkata, only 21 were able to open before Durga Puja after furnishing the bond.

However, it was learnt that several other establishments continued their business during the festive season without the KMC’s permission or supervision.

As a result, the police and KMC have begun collecting information to identify such restaurants. Civic body officials will also conduct surprise inspections, checking whether the restaurants are open, reviewing their logbooks and digital transactions, and verifying the presence of gas cylinders to determine if they were operating during Durga Puja.

A civic official alleged that some rooftop restaurants may be attempting to avoid paying the bond or are using their influence to bypass the rules.

“A team comprising selected officials from the KMC, police, and fire department has been formed. Surprise inspections will begin today, and if any irregularities are found, action will be taken as per the rules,” the official added.

