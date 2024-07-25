Priyanka Gandhi shares viral video: Firozabad DM dispels misinformation on healthcare

New Delhi, July 25 A viral video circulating on social media purportedly shows oxygen being administered to a sick person lying on the roadside in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. This video prompted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav to question the state of healthcare in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the District Magistrate of Firozabad, Ramesh Ranjan, has now clarified the truth behind the viral video. Speaking to the media, he stated, "There is neither any district hospital nor any government hospital visible in the video. This misleading video, created with deceptive intent, will be legally dealt with. The family of the patient had gone to a private shop to get a cylinder. They obtained the cylinder and returned home. There was no involvement of the government system in this incident. I categorically deny this misinformation and request people not to share incorrect information."

Ramesh Ranjan further explained: "Today, we identified the patient at his home. His treatment was ongoing at home. Earlier, he was identified as a TB patient, and his treatment is being correctly managed in Agra."

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi shared the video on X with the caption: "This video from Firozabad, UP tells the story of our ailing healthcare system. The burden of expensive treatment is forcing the struggling public into poverty. According to a report, every year more than 6 crore people in the country fall into poverty due to high medical expenses. The current health budget is 73 per cent less than what is required to achieve the goals of the National Health Policy. The public demands - Save Lives, BJP's priority - Save Chair."

Prior to this, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also questioned the UP Health Department on X, writing: "In Uttar Pradesh, the healthcare system is on the sidewalk... there is nothing more to say because the rest is all conveyed by this picture. The BJP should understand that saving lives is more important than saving their chair. Is anyone listening?"

