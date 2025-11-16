Punjab BJP demands construction of memorial for Guru Tegh Bahadur's disciples

Chandigarh, Nov 16 Punjab BJP Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha, on Sunday, demanded the construction of a grand memorial to Guru Tegh Bahadur's disciples, who stood firmly with the ninth Sikh guru and fearlessly sacrificed their lives to protect the rights of religion and faith of the Kashmiri Pandits.

State BJP SC Morcha Vice-President Paramjit Singh Kainth has written a letter to the Central and the state governments, demanding the construction of a grand memorial in the memory of Guru Tegh Bahadur's disciples -- Bhai Dayal Das, Bhai Mati Das and Bhai Sati Das.

"These courageous disciples stood resolutely with 'Hind-di-Chadar' Guru Tegh Bahadur, sacrificing their lives to protect the faith and religion of Kashmiri Pandits when Mughal emperor Aurangzeb forced Kashmiri Pandits (Brahmins) to convert to Islam," he said in a statement here.

Kainth added that the cruel tyrant emperor Aurangzeb was known for his conservative Islamic policies, which included re-imposing the jizya tax on non-Muslims and ordering the demolition of temples and schools.

Forced conversions were ordered, and those who refused to convert faced harsh punishments, including the death penalty.

He said in November 1675, on emperor Aurangzeb's explicit orders, Bhai Mati Das was the first to be brutally martyred in Delhi's Chandni Chowk.

He was tied between two pillars and beheaded from head to waist.

Bhai Dayal Das was tied and thrown into a huge bronze vessel filled with boiling water, and Bhai Sati Das was tied to a pole, wrapped in cotton wool soaked in oil, and set on fire.

"Throughout this time, Guru Tegh Bahadur's fearless disciples remained calm and recited Gurbani, and the Guru witnessed this barbarity with divine calm."

Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom was a powerful message of resistance against religious intolerance and injustice.

In a public display of brutality, Guru Sahib's head was severed from his body, but his sacrifice became a symbol of the struggle to protect religious freedom, human dignity, and the rights of all religions.

"There can be no understanding between an unconscious force drenched in blood and a proud people living peaceful, dignified lives. This sacrifice awakened Hindus from their passive silence and gave them the courage to understand the power derived from self-respect and sacrifice. Thus, Guru Tegh Bahadur earned the affectionate title of 'Hind-di-Chadar' or the shield of India," BJP leader Kainth added.

