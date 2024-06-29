Punjab Road Accident Video: Four, Including Two Children Killed, One Injured in Car-Truck Collision in Hoshiarpur

Four persons, including two children, died on the spot after their car collided head-on with a truck on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road on Saturday, June 29. The car, bearing a Jammu and Kashmir registration number, was coming from the Jammu side when it rammed into the truck near Adda Saran, about 25 kilometres from Hoshiarpur. The truck driver fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind.

Four of the five car occupants -- two men, including the driver, and two children aged six and fourteen -- died on the spot, while a woman riding the car was seriously injured, police officials said.

Punjab Road Accident Video

Punjab: Tragic accident on Hoshiarpur Tanda Road claims four lives, including a child, with one seriously injured. Incident details still under investigation. Amritsar hospital treating the injured pic.twitter.com/vCg6WwhlQV — IANS (@ians_india) June 29, 2024

The woman was referred to a hospital in Amritsar and the bodies have been sent for postmortem to Civil Hospital, Dasuya, they said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjit Singh said further investigation into the matter was underway.