Rahul Gandhi Accuses Maharashtra Govt of Snatching 5 Lakh Jobs as Projects Shifted to Gujarat

Published: November 14, 2024 01:31 PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, at a rally in Nandurbar, accused the Maharashtra government of taking away 5 lakh jobs, alleging that multiple projects were shifted to Gujarat under its administration.

This fight is of ideologies. Elections are being held but there is contest between two ideologies. The Congress Party, INDIA alliance say that the country must be run by Constitution. The prime minister says that I show (a copy of) Constitution in public meetings, but it is blank inside. The Constitution may be blank for him because he has never read it in his life, said Rahul Gandhi.

Campaigning for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra has intensified, with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) vying to attract voters. The elections are slated for November 20, with vote counting set for November 23.
 

