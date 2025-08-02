Rajasthan: Bodies of Child, Woman and Man Found On Roadside in Bharatpur; Mass Suicide Suspected

Three bodies, including a woman, a child, and a young man, were found on the roadside in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. The bodies were discovered in the Sewar police station area in the early hours of Saturday, August 2. The police recovered three packets of sulphate powder from the spot, suspecting a possible case of mass suicide by a family.

The bodies were located outside a shop in the Sevar police station area around 6.30 AM. The shops in the locality closed at 6.30 pm. It is said that nothing was in front of the shop until 10.30 pm on Friday. Currently, the FSL team has been called. Efforts are being made to identify the bodies.

Bharatpur, Rajasthan: Three bodies, a woman, a child, and a young man, were found in the Sewar police station area. An FSL team was called to gather forensic evidence. Three packets of sulphate powder were recovered, suggesting a possible case of collective suicide. The… pic.twitter.com/DyEyJv9WUd — IANS (@ians_india) August 2, 2025

"In the Sewar police station area, three bodies were found.. It appears to be a case of suicide. Initial evidence suggests poisoning, possibly self-poisoning, as the cause of death. Some related items were also found at the spot," said Sub-Inspector of Police (SP) Digant Anand.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.